Santa Barbara Police Release Results of DUI Checkpoints

More than 500 vehicles pass through Friday's and Sunday's checkpoints

The Santa Barbara Police Department conducted DUI checkpoints in the city on Friday and Sunday.

Friday’s checkpoints were at Cliff Drive and San Andres Street. Sunday’s were at Las Positas Road and State Street.

The purpose of the checkpoints was not only to detect and arrest drivers under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, but also to locate drivers who are unlicensed or suspended.

Of the 518 vehicles that passed through the checkpoints, 14 drivers were driving without a valid and/or suspended license, 14 drivers were evaluated for sobriety, 14 vehicles were towed and 14 vehicles were towed for a 30-day hold. Four drivers were driving under the influence, one driver was arrested for non-DUI and one received an open-container citation.

Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Sgt. Noel Rivas is the traffic/motors supervisor for the Santa Barbara Police Department.