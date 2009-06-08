Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 6:51 am | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Special Olympics Santa Barbara to Kick Off Torch Run

Tuesday's event is also a celebration of the organization's 40th anniversary

By Billie Maunz | June 8, 2009 | 11:46 p.m.

On Tuesday, Special Olympics Santa Barbara will recognize 275 athletes, 150 volunteers and local law enforcement agencies that inspire Special Olympics athletes to do their best. The celebration marks the organization’s 40th anniversary.

In 1968, when Eunice Kennedy Shriver launched Special Olympics, there were no special education classes, no Americans with Disabilities Act, no physical activities programs and no opportunities to compete in sports for individuals with intellectual disabilities. In 1969, Shriver invited Rafer Johnson, 1960 Olympic decathlon gold medalist, to get involved. Johnson founded Special Olympics Southern California, which includes the Special Olympics Santa Barbara Region.

The Special Olympics Santa Barbara celebration will take place at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens from noon to 1 p.m.

2008 Olympic gold medalists Todd Rogers and Phil Dalhausser are featured guests. They will lead the Parade of Athletes and Coaches and present the Athlete of the Year Award to Ramon “Hoop” Hooper.

During his 27 years of participation, Hooper has competed in basketball, bowling, cycling, floor hockey, powerlifting, softball, soccer, swimming, tennis, and track and field. Hooper says Special Olympics athletes are his family and have helped him overcome personal challenges. His coaches say they are ”continuously impressed with Ray’s athleticism, sportsmanship and leadership.” He also works for Cap 1 as an aide for people who use wheelchairs.

The celebration also launches the start of the 22nd annual Law Enforcement Torch Run. Local law enforcement officers including Cal State Parks, the California Highway Patrol, the Santa Barbara Police Department, Santa Barbara County Probation, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and UCSB police will carry the “Flame of Hope” through Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito and Carpinteria as it continues from San Luis Obispo to Long Beach for the Opening Ceremony of Summer Games on Saturday and Sunday.

Under the leadership of sheriff’s Lt. Butch Arnoldi, the torch will be carried 97 miles through South Santa Barbara County.

“Sponsors, community organizations, individuals, foundations and 150 volunteers help to make Special Olympics possible in the Santa Barbara area. Together, we recognize the dignity, respect and inclusion of children, teens and adults with intellectual disabilities,” regional director Sara Spataro said. “Our Special Olympics athletes represent the best in athleticism, sportsmanship and determination.”

To make a donation or get involved, click here or call 805.884.1516.

— Billie Maunz represents Special Olympics Santa Barbara.

