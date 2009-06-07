Travel Writers Group Forms in Santa Barbara

Its first meeting will be June 19

The first meeting of the newly formed Santa Barbara Travel Writers Collective will be at noon June 19 at Café Shell, 1111 State St.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet area travel writers and share ideas. The group also will discuss a possible schedule of events and consider a group mission plan.

The Santa Barbara Travel Writers Collective will collaborate with local, national and international travel writing groups for story leads and networking opportunities.

Luncheon selections at the June 19 meeting cost $11 to $15. For reservations or for more information, send an e-mail to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.845.4214.

