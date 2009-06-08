Two Suspects Arrested in Drug Investigation

Narcotics detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department have arrested two people after a two-month investigation into suspected methamphetamine dealing in Santa Barbara County.

On Wednesday, detectives served a search warrant at the dealer’s residence in the 300 block of Ladera Street in Santa Barbara. During the service of the search warrant, the suspect, Marcos Cisneros Hernandez, 33, was found to be in possession of about a quarter-ounce of methamphetamine packaged for sales, a digital scale, packaging materials and more than $2,300 in cash.

The methamphetamine was inside a small purse hidden in a pink youth jacket. The jacket and drugs were laying on the floor of a bedroom shared by several children, ages 2, 4, 5, 9 and 10. Although the children were not home at the time, police said the drugs were easily accessible to them.

Also during the search warrant, suspect Fabiel Bernal, 30, entered the apartment and was detained. He was found to be in possession of a half-pound of methamphetamine that police said he was delivering to Hernandez. The street value of the methamphetamine was estimated at $24,000.

Hernandez was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail without bail because of probation and immigration holds for possession of methamphetamine for sales, felony child endangerment and violation of probation.

Bernal was booked into the jail without bail because of an immigration hold for transportation of methamphetamine for sales.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.