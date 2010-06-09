Whitman, Fiorina Click wth Republicans; Nava a Distant 6th in Attorney General’s Race

High-tech executives win nod for governor and Senate, will face Brown and Boxer, respectively

After the most expensive campaign — to date — in California history, former eBay CEO Meg Whitman coasted to victory in the Republican Party primary for governor Tuesday. Fellow high-tech executive Carly Fiorina quickly clinched the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate.

Whitman, who spent $71 million of her own money on the race against state Insurance Commissioner Steve Poizner, will face state Attorney General Jerry Brown in the November election. Brown, a former two-term governor, had no serious opposition in winning the Democratic Party’s nomination.

Whitman won 64 percent of the vote to Poizner’s 27 percent, while Brown collected 84 percent of the vote in his race.

Fiorina, Hewlett-Packard’s former CEO, raced past former Rep. Tom Campbell and Assemblyman Chuck DeVore for the chance to take on Sen. Barbara Boxer, who is seeking her fourth, six-year term. In the Democratic primary, Boxer faced minimal opposition from Hollywood producer Brian Quintana and Slate blogger Mickey Kaus.

Fiorina won 56 percent of the vote to 22 percent for Campbell and 19 percent for DeVore. Boxer was renominated with 80 percent of the vote; Quintana got 14 percent and Kaus 5 percent.

Among ballot measures, the most high-profile was Proposition 14, which would change the election process to allow all voters to receive the same ballot for primaries, regardless of their political party, and the top two vote-getters — also regardless of party affiliation — to advance to a November run-off. Currently, the top vote-getter in each party advances to the fall contest. The changes will not affect presidential elections. Voters were approving Prop. 14, 54 percent to 46 percent.

Voters were also approving Proposition 13, which will allow property owners to improve the earthquake safety of their buildings without triggering property tax reassessments. That measure was winning 84 percent to 16 percent.

Proposition 17, which would allow insurers to offer discounts to drivers who have maintained continuous coverage while permitting them to raise rates for drivers whose coverage has lapsed, was losing 52 percent to 48 percent.

Meanwhile, voters were rejecting Proposition 15, which called for public financing of political campaigns and restrictions on private contributions, 57 percent to 43 percent. Proposition 16, which would require a two-thirds vote before local governments could form public power agencies, also was losing, 52 percent to 48 percent.

Other notable contests were the lieutenant governor’s race, where San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom beat Los Angeles City Councilwoman Janice Hahn, 55 percent to 34 percent, in the Democratic primary. On the Republican side, newly appointed Lt. Gov. Abel Maldonado, a former state senator from Santa Maria, was beating state Sen. Sam Aanestad, 43 percent to 30 percent, for a chance to win a full term.

Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara, was falling way short in his bid to win the Democratic nomination for state attorney general, running a distant sixth among seven candidates with 10 percent. San Francisco District Attorney Kamala Harris was leading the field with 33 percent of the vote. Among Republicans, Los Angeles County District Attorney Steve Cooley had 47 percent in a three-candidate race.

State Sen. Tony Strickland, R-Moorpark, who represents southern Santa Barbara County, was cruising to the Republican nomination for state controller with 60 percent of the vote. In November, he’ll face state Controller John Chiang, who was unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Click here for complete Santa Barbara County election results. For complete statewide results, click here for the state Secretary of State’s election summary.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Noozhawk intern .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) contributed to this report. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.