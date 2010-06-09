Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 1:33 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Joyce Dudley Elected Santa Barbara County’s New District Attorney

She says the first order of business will be to mend wounds inflicted on the office during a divisive race

By Ben Preston, Noozhawk Staff Writer | updated logo 3 a.m. | June 9, 2010 | 5:45 a.m.

After a long and heated campaign, the results are in: Joyce Dudley defeated rival Josh Lynn and won election Tuesday as Santa Barbara County’s next district attorney.

She received 31,811 votes, or 54.11 percent, compared with Lynn’s 26,791 votes, or 45.57 percent.

Dudley said her main goal upon taking over as district attorney will be to heal the scars left by what many considered to be a divisive contest.

“I think that I’ll be meeting with some people individually, some people in small groups, and some people in larger groups to see where the office is right now,” she told Noozhawk.

While the campaign had moments of acrimonious debate, both candidates said Tuesday evening — while waiting for the results to trickle in — that outside of their differences, the most important issue facing the District Attorney’s Office in the future is continued dedication to providing the best law enforcement possible.

During his post-election soiree, Lynn reflected on a tough campaign, in which both candidates had been accused at times of being a bit rough with each other.

“Elections are political events, but law enforcement is 24/7,” he said. “I’m proud to be involved in that, and I’m proud to have been a district attorney for 15 years.”

The big question, though, is what the interoffice dynamic will be within a politically divided office once Dudley settles into her new role. With rumors flying about that Lynn will be fired — a concern even he has expressed — Dudley said she is not yet sure whether she will keep him on staff.

“That’s contingent upon a conversation with him and others to see what’s in the best interest of the county,” she said, adding that after the stress of a hard campaign, she plans to travel to Utah on Wednesday to begin “hiking, biking, smelling the roses; not working on this campaign. I’ve been working on this campaign for a year.”

When asked how Dudley had succeeded in the race, campaign manager Brian Robinson said it came down to running a more positive campaign than Lynn, as well as working hard to get the word out in the North County, where Dudley is not as well known.

“Joyce is on boards and committees and is involved in the community; she really cares,” he said. “We ran a multidimensional campaign with TV and radio ads, mailers, calls and door-to-door visits.”

Noozhawk staff writer Ben Preston can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 