Letter to the Editor: Beware the ‘Grandparents Scam’

Please do yourself and all your e-mail contacts a huge favor by letting them know about an experience that happened to me. This unfortunate saga is absolutely true and has caused me much emotional distress.

On Saturday morning, I received a telephone call from my 20-year old Cincinnati grandson saying he had attended a wedding in Montreal and had been in a collision late Friday while driving an Avis rental car. He said he was doing OK despite the air bag having deployed into his face and nose. Subsequently, he said, he had been jailed, charged with DUI, having admitted to consuming one glass of champagne at the wedding plus taking several doses of cold medication. He begged me not to contact his parents and asked if I could wire money to him. He told me an attorney, Mark Johnson, had been assigned to his case and that said attorney would be telephoning me shortly to give me important details.

Long and scary story short, I drove to Western Union and wired $900 (plus $76 to cover taxes and foreign currency conversion rate) to my grandson in Montreal. Mr. Johnson had instructed me to telephone him as soon as I accomplished the money transfer so he could go to the Western Union in Montreal to pick it up for Ty. I did so and was told that my grandson would be released from jail in under two hours. I asked this attorney to encourage Ty to telephone me as soon as his confiscated cell phone and personal items were returned to him.

I waited until 5 p.m. PDT when the call finally came in. It was Mr. Johnson again. He informed me there was a glitch having to do with an Equifax report that indicated Ty had no credit status and it was causing another delay in his release from jail. I was requested to send another sum of money. I considered this, desperately wanting Ty released so he could fly back to Cincinnati on Saturday evening. I declined to wire any more money and suggested that Mr. Johnson tell Ty to contact other relatives to help out. However, I was reminded by Mr. Johnson that Ty was still incarcerated and had already used his one permitted phone call when he had telephoned me earlier on Saturday. What a dilemma!

By 10 p.m. I was a basket case, projecting and imagining my grandson in terrible distress, wondering if he had disclosed the entire story to me. I feared he could be maltreated or even tortured, etc., etc. I awakened Ty’s parents in Cincinnati around 2 a.m. their time and spilled this whole story (despite promising not to), as I could not rest. Eric said Ty was safe and they had been shopping with him that very afternoon for an air conditioner for his apartment. They also were aware of telephone and cyber scams and went online. Sure enough, the “Grandparents Scam” out of Canada is well documented. It is a very slick operation and I was completely bamboozled. I felt certain that I was speaking to my grandson and wanted with all my heart to help him. How they replicated his voice so well is mind boggling!

I have reported this crime to Western Union and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department. A deputy visited Sunday afternoon and advised me to contact Internet Crime Complaint Center. I have e-mailed this agency and am awaiting a response. I plan to contact the FCC and every other federal, state and local agency I can think of.

Hope this spares some of you some grief even though you don’t think you’d ever fall for such a scam.

Patricia Wall

Santa Barbara