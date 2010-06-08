Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 1:40 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Goleta Beach 2.0 a Sensible Solution

By Ian Hogan | June 8, 2010 | 11:38 p.m.

The California coastline is a dynamic environment, and Goleta Beach is no exception. Goleta Beach Park was built in the active coastal zone that is constantly changing. This part of the reason it is such a beautiful location for parties, picnics and hanging out on the beach. I frequently use Goleta Beach and want to see it protected and enhanced.

In the future, erosion at the park’s western end near UCSB may threaten to expose sewer lines and cause another sewage spill on Goleta Beach.

The new Goleta Beach Park master plan addresses this fundamental issue. It is a major step in the right direction toward protecting and improving Goleta Beach.

The master plan, also know as Goleta Beach 2.0, reconfigures the park so that its facilities will be protected from natural beach processes for years to come. The plan would move parking spaces and utility lines threatened by coastal erosion farther inland, and add recreational amenities such as kayak rentals, better bike access and interpretive trails.

Goleta Beach 2.0 is a sensible plan that works with natural processes. This is a great change from the previous policy of dumping massive boulders on the beach in an attempt to control erosion, a method that actually does more harm than good.

Using rock revetments or other seawalls to protect the park erodes and washes away beach sand. When waves crash on the beach, their energy is absorbed and sand is pushed along the shoreline, essentially creating a river of sand along the coast. This process nourishes beaches with sand so long as there are not structures blocking sand flow up the coast.

If waves instead hit rock revetments like the ones at Goleta Beach, the wave energy is reflected off of them back toward the ocean. This pushes sand away from the beach, out to sea. This results in increased beach erosion. Therefore, if the rock revetments stay, they will cause more damage.

Some rock revetment currently on Goleta Beach are not permitted, and the California Coastal Commission required the rocks be removed in order to protect the beach.

Goleta Beach 2.0 adapts to the changing environment and protects Goleta Beach Park. It sensibly moves important structures such as parking stalls and utility lines out of the erosion zone, saving the county money while preserving important public recreation.

Goleta Beach 2.0 is the solution we have all been waiting for years. It will protect the park, and protect the beaches, and not cause our beach sand to wash away. Moving the sewer line and parking spaces back far enough so they will not be damaged by erosion is a great solution to save Goleta Beach.

With the recent sewage spill at Goleta Beach — 800 gallons — it is even more important than ever to move the sewer line inland to Highway 217 so that it will be safe and secure for decades to come.

There are many benefits in implementing Goleta Beach 2.0. Important structures will remain safe even during strong winter storms, the beach can follow natural processes that are not detrimental to the coastline, and the money saved could possibly go to further enhancing Goleta Beach Park.

The proposed reconfiguration also adds many news aspects to the park, such as kayak rentals, better bike access, trails and possibly even whale watching excursions leaving from Goleta Pier. I frequently use the beach, and would love to be able to utilize these proposed amenities.

Please help make this plan become a reality by voicing your opinion at the county Board of Supervisors meeting on July 6 at 105 E. Anapamu Street, fourth floor.

Ian Hogan
Santa Barbara

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 