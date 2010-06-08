Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 1:43 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local Attorney John Ambrecht Honored at Industry Conference

The founder of Ambrecht & Associates is recognized for his expertise in estate and asset planning

By Jonatha King | June 8, 2010 | 9:06 p.m.

John Ambrecht
John Ambrecht

Local attorney John Ambrecht, Esq., founder of Ambrecht & Associates, was recently honored for his expertise in tax, asset protection, and family/business succession.

Other honorees were a lawyer from India, a lawyer from Italy and a solicitor from the United Kingdom.

The four were asked to present an example of their “best cross-border estate tax, business and investment planning solutions” at the annual Society of Trust & Estate Practitioners (STEP USA) Pacific Rim Conference.

Ambrecht is the only attorney in the Tri-Counties who has qualified to be a member of STEP USA. He is co-author of the book For Love & Money: A New Approach Blending Law and Psychology.

Ambrecht & Associates is a boutique law firm in Montecito that specializes in complex planning issues for multimillion-dollar local, national and international clients.

— Jonatha King is a publicist.

 
