Page Youth Center Offers Performing Arts Camp

Experience is not necessary to participate in the program, set to begin July 6

Page Youth Center’s Performing Arts Camp will open Monday, July 6 with classes in voice, acting and dance and rehearsals for a mini version of the classic Broadway show Annie.

The fun camp will run Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons for three weeks and will culminate in a workshop production of Annie.

The theatrical experience will be directed by Erin Bonski.

Young people need not have dramatic experience to attend, only a willingness to have a great time while expanding their talents and gaining self-esteem.

For more information about PYC’s Performing Arts Camp, call director Wana Dowell at 805.967.8778.

— Wana Dowell is development director at the Page Youth Center.