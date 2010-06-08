Page Youth Center Offers Performing Arts Camp

Page Youth Center’s Performing Arts Camp will open Monday, July 6 with classes in voice, acting and dance and rehearsals for a mini version of the classic Broadway show Annie.
The fun camp will run Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons for three weeks and will culminate in a workshop production of Annie.
The theatrical experience will be directed by Erin Bonski.
Young people need not have dramatic experience to attend, only a willingness to have a great time while expanding their talents and gaining self-esteem.
For more information about PYC’s Performing Arts Camp, call director Wana Dowell at 805.967.8778.
— Wana Dowell is development director at the Page Youth Center.