Santa Barbara Airbus to Host Goleta Chamber Mixer

Santa Barbara Airbus will host the June Business After Hours Mixer of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 at 750 Technology Drive in Goleta.
Meet up with friends and check out Santa Barbara Airbus’ new limousine bus. Also, visit its mini trade show to learn what fellow chamber members have to offer. Additional booths are available. Contact Max White at 805.967.2500 x5 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) to reserve one.
The cost of the mixer is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers.
