Dudley Leading Lynn in DA Race, Wolf Edging Secord, Williams Ahead of Jordan

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | updated logo 10:15 p.m. | June 9, 2010 | 12:59 a.m.

Joyce Dudley jumped out to an early lead over rival Josh Lynn on Tuesday night in the hotly contested race for Santa Barbara County District Attorney. With 36.2 percent of precincts reporting, Dudley was ahead, 55.17 percent to 44.51 percent.

Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf was narrowly ahead of challenger Dan Secord in their rematch of the 2006 election. Wolf was leading, 52.09 percent to 47.77 percent, with 25.4 percent of precincts counted. In the North County, Steve Lavagnino was well ahead of Alice Patino, 60.19 percent to 39.40 percent, in their contest to succeed 5th District Supervisor Joe Centeno, who is retiring.

In the increasingly bitter campaign for the Democratic Party’s nomination in the 35th Assembly District, Das Williams was leading Susan Jordan with a total of 12,306 votes in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties to Jordan’s 8,207 votes. Williams was winning Santa Barbara County, 67.16 percent to 32.28 percent, while Jordan was edging Williams, 50.05 percent to 48.91 percent, in Ventura County with 75.38 percent of the votes counted there.

On the Republican side, Mike Stoker was coasting against Dan Goldberg, 81.5 percent to 18.13 percent in Santa Barbara County and 61.91 percent to 37.02 percent in Ventura County.

In the Republican congressional primary, Tom Watson was leading the five person race with 37.07 percent of the vote. He was followed by John Davidson (21.72 percent), Clark Vandeventer (19.56 percent), Dave Stockdale (14.39 percent) and Carole Lee Miller (6.85 percent). The winner will face Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, in November. Capps was unopposed in her primary.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.

