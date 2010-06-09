Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 1:36 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Wolf Wins Rematch with Secord in Supervisor’s Race

2nd District incumbent secures re-election, and Lavagnino succeeds Centeno in 5th District

By Michael Goldsholl, Noozhawk Intern | updated logo 2:20 a.m. | June 9, 2010 | 2:31 a.m.

Janet Wolf won a second term as Santa Barbara County’s 2nd District supervisor Tuesday, topping challenger Dan Secord in a rematch of their 2006 race. With 100 percent of precincts counted, Wolf garnered 52.83 percent of the vote to Secord’s 47.02 percent.

In the North County, Steve Lavagnino handily defeated Alice Patino, 61.68 percent to 37.93 percent, in their contest to succeed 5th District Supervisor Joe Centeno, who is retiring.

For the second election in a row in the 2nd District, results were neck and neck most of Tuesday night. Wolf edged out Secord in 2006 by a little more than 1,500 votes out of 32,206 ballots cast.

“I think the most important thing is that the voters really came to understand and realize my record,” Wolf told Noozhawk late Tuesday. “They weren’t swayed by some of the rhetoric that was out there.

“I had an incredible group of grassroots volunteers. I had a lot of people behind me who helped and supported me. They knew and understood what was at stake for the future of our county and they really stepped up. We were able to mount a really clean campaign and I am very proud of that. We were up against someone who had more money than we did. In the end, I know it worked out and I’m very honored and proud to serve another four years.”

Wolf, the current chairwoman of the Board of Supervisors, is a former Goleta Union School District trustee, teacher and businesswoman.

Secord was circumspect. He said he felt he had a great campaign, but it just didn’t work out in his favor.

“I don’t think there is anything I could have done differently,” he said. “The public didn’t see the world like I did. I have no regrets; I can’t think of anything I would have done differently. We had an issue and we talked about it. She said what she planned to do, and I pointed out some of the difficulties. I got the sense the public thought her approach was fine.”

Secord, a retired OB/GYN at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital,  previously served on the Santa Barbara Harbor and Planning commissions and was elected to two terms on the City Council. He currently is a member of the California Coastal Commission.

Click here for Noozhawk’s candidate Q&A with Wolf.

Click here for Noozhawk’s candidate Q&A with Secord.

Click here for complete Santa Barbara County election results.

Noozhawk intern Michael Goldsholl will be a sophomore at Loyola Marymount University in the fall. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 