Wolf Wins Rematch with Secord in Supervisor’s Race

Janet Wolf won a second term as Santa Barbara County’s 2nd District supervisor Tuesday, topping challenger Dan Secord in a rematch of their 2006 race. With 100 percent of precincts counted, Wolf garnered 52.83 percent of the vote to Secord’s 47.02 percent.

In the North County, Steve Lavagnino handily defeated Alice Patino, 61.68 percent to 37.93 percent, in their contest to succeed 5th District Supervisor Joe Centeno, who is retiring.

For the second election in a row in the 2nd District, results were neck and neck most of Tuesday night. Wolf edged out Secord in 2006 by a little more than 1,500 votes out of 32,206 ballots cast.

“I think the most important thing is that the voters really came to understand and realize my record,” Wolf told Noozhawk late Tuesday. “They weren’t swayed by some of the rhetoric that was out there.

“I had an incredible group of grassroots volunteers. I had a lot of people behind me who helped and supported me. They knew and understood what was at stake for the future of our county and they really stepped up. We were able to mount a really clean campaign and I am very proud of that. We were up against someone who had more money than we did. In the end, I know it worked out and I’m very honored and proud to serve another four years.”

Wolf, the current chairwoman of the Board of Supervisors, is a former Goleta Union School District trustee, teacher and businesswoman.

Secord was circumspect. He said he felt he had a great campaign, but it just didn’t work out in his favor.

“I don’t think there is anything I could have done differently,” he said. “The public didn’t see the world like I did. I have no regrets; I can’t think of anything I would have done differently. We had an issue and we talked about it. She said what she planned to do, and I pointed out some of the difficulties. I got the sense the public thought her approach was fine.”

Secord, a retired OB/GYN at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, previously served on the Santa Barbara Harbor and Planning commissions and was elected to two terms on the City Council. He currently is a member of the California Coastal Commission.

