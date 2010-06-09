Watson Finishes First in 23rd District’s GOP Race

Tom Watson came out on top Tuesday night in a five-way Republican primary race for the 23rd District congressional seat.

With all precincts reporting, Watson sealed his win with 6,086 votes, or 38.11 percent, followed by Clark Vandeventer with 3,335 votes (20.88 percent), John Davidson with 3,240 votes (21.01 percent), Dave Stockdale with 2,241 votes (12.77 percent) and Carole Miller with 1,014 votes (6.35 percent).

Tom Watson, a high-tech entrepreneur and retired naval officer, will face Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, in November.

Capps and libertarian Darrell Stafford ran opposed in their primaries.

“I am grateful to the people who placed their confidence in me with their vote in the primary,” Watson said. “I also congratulate my Republican primary opponents for a well run, decent campaign.”

Watson said he stands by Republican ideals of small government, free markets and less regulation, and that he wants to focus on keeping America in its “historic position as a beacon of opportunity, growth and advancement,” instead of what he calls “another low-growth European style social welfare state.”

Watson has not sought endorsements from other candidates, saying “ have not spent time climbing the ladder of party politics.” His focus, he says, is on his “allegiance to the constitution.”

Asked about his stand on immigration, he said, “If you don’t have a border, you don’t have a country.” He said he’s “generally favorably disposed” when it comes to offshore drilling, “as long as the risks are well measured and mitigated.”

He said he would like to see fewer taxes, more of 10th Amendment rights and to see the federal health-care bill repealed.

— Noozhawk intern Lindsey Weintraub will be a sophomore at the University of San Diego in the fall.