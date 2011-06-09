Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 5:56 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

QAD Gives $27,500 Grant to Brandon Elementary in Goleta for Equipment Upgrades

Company's Project Upgrade program aims to enhance student learning by providing funding for state-of-the-art technology

By Erin Stone, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | June 9, 2011 | 2:10 a.m.

Santa Barbara-based software development company QAD presented Brandon Elementary School Principal Felicia Roggero with a check for $27,500 on Wednesday as part of its Project Upgrade Grant.

The Project Upgrade program aims to enhance the learning experience for students by directly partnering with local schools to develop new technology infrastructures that support educational innovation.

At Brandon Elementary, the grant money will pay for a mobile cart with 20 laptops, one classroom Smart Cart and four iPads to be used for student instruction and learning.

Teachers have been limited to a handful of desktop computers in their classrooms and scheduled time in a computer lab shared by the entire school, so the mobile laptop cart and iPads will help increase teachers’ abilities to enhance lessons by integrating technology into the core curriculum.

The classroom Smart Carts consist of a document camera and an LCD projector that can be used in conjunction with a laptop, as well as a DVD player and microphone.

The Brandon upper grade teachers have had to share a few of the carts purchased by limited school funds, but the grant from QAD will allow primary grade teachers to access the carts as well.

QAD Executive Vice President Murray Ray said all of these tools are a part of Project Upgrade’s goal of “creating an intersection between children, education and technology.”

Assistant Superintendent Donna Madrigal said it was the second time Brandon Elementary had received money from QAD.

“They’re just so generous,” she said. “We’re so thankful for the enrichment this new technology will bring to our students.”

Noozhawk intern Erin Stone can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

