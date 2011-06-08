DUI Suspect Subdued with Taser in Goleta Traffic Stop

CHP says driver resisted arrest and kicked at officers after refusing DUI evaluation

California Highway Patrol officers used a Taser on a combative DUI suspect and then arrested him during a traffic stop Tuesday night on Caleta Road in Goleta. No injuries were reported.

CHP Sgt. Donald Clotworthy said an officer made the stop about 9 p.m. in the 6100 block of Caleta Road on a driver suspected of driving under the influence in a late model Toyota Camry.

He said 33-year-old Gregory Lamont Murphy of Palmdale denied he had been drinking and refused a DUI evaluation. According to Clotworthy, Murphy then became verbally defiant and uncooperative, and refused to be placed under arrest.

Officers attempted to place him in handcuffs, and Murphy allegedly began kicking at them. Fearing injuries to someone if a physical struggle continued, the officers deployed a Taser to subdue Murphy. He was taken into custody.

Murphy completed the required DMV chemical test, and Clotworthy said it revealed he was under the influence of alcohol.

Murphy was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on DUI and resisting arrest charges.

