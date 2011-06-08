Gerald Carpenter: Ojai Music Festival’s 65th Season Opens Thursday

The world-famous Ojai Music Festival will begin its 65th season on Thursday and run through Sunday at various venues in and around the community of Ojai. (Main concerts will be held at the Libbey Bowl.)

Thomas Morris continues as artistic director of the festival — 2004 was his first year — and the brilliant soprano Dawn Upshaw will debut as music director.

Below is an outline of the main events, but it is best if you click here or contact the festival at 805.646.2094 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for a more complete listing.

Thursday

The festival will begin at 8 p.m. in the Libbey Bowl with a concert hosted by Upshaw titled “Voices: The Next Generation,” with the singers of the Graduate Vocal Arts Program at the Bard College Conservatory of Music — Julia Bullock, Ariadne Greif and Rachel Schutz, sopranos; Katarzyna Sadej, mezzo-soprano; Jeffrey Hill, tenor; Jeongcheol Cha, bass-baritone; and Michael Bukhman and Kayo Iwama, pianists — performing music by Henry Purcell, Gerald Finzi, Roger Quilter, Ernest Chausson, Gabriel Fauré, Karol Szymanowski, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, François Poulenc, Georges Aperghis, Olivier Messiaen, Aaron Copland, Charles Ives, David Bruce, Jayne Davies, Benjamin Britten, Dunam Jo and Percy Grainger.

Friday

The Festival Symposium will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. in Ojai Valley Community Church under the direction of Ara Guzelimian, with guests violinist/conductor/composer Richard Tognetti and stage director Peter Sellars, famous for his post-modern misinterpretations of classic operas. The symposium is in two parts, “Stretching Musical Boundaries” and “Music in the Time of War.”

At 8 p.m. Friday in the Libbey Bowl, there will be a theatrical presentation from “The Winds of Destiny Project,” starring Upshaw; Gilbert Kalish, piano; Red Fish Blue Fish, percussion; Ustad Farida Mahwash, vocals; and the Sakhi Ensemble (Zmarai Aref, tabla, dohlak; Khalil Ragheb, harmonium; Pervez Sakhi, rubâb, tula), directed by Sellars with costumes by Dunya Ramicova and lighting by James Ingalis.

The show, like the symposium preceding it, will be in two parts. Part one, after Sellars’ “Director’s Introduction,” consists of George Crumb’s The Winds of Destiny (American Songbook IV), Songs of Strife Love, Mystery and Exultation; and A Cycle of American Civil War Songs, Folk Songs and Spirituals (this will be the world premiere of the staged production). Part Two, after an intermission, will be “Music of Afghanistan,” in which the selections will be announced from the stage.

Saturday

At 11 a.m. in the Libbey Bowl, Tognetti on violin with Kalish on piano will perform Leos Janácek’s Violin Sonata (1914), Peter Sculthorpe’s Irkanda I, Sergei Prokofiev’s Sonata for Two Violins in C-Major (with Satu Vänskä, second violin) and Ludwig van Beethoven’s Sonata No. 9 in A-Major for Violin and Piano, Opus 47, “Kreutzer.”

From 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Matilija Auditorium, Ara Guzelimian and Upshaw will continue the Festival Symposium with part three, “Creative Directions.”

At 8 p.m., the Australian Chamber Orchestra (Tognetti, leader) will play a concert with a program sampling four centuries, consisting of Count Giacinto Scelsi D’Ayala Valva’s Anâgâmin, Alfred Schnittke’s Trio Sonata (arranged for string orchestra by Yuri Bashmet); Tognetti’s Deviance, Johann Sebastian Bach’s Violin Concerto in A-Minor, BWV1041 (Tognetti, violin), and Arnold Schoenberg’s Verklärte Nacht (Transfigured Night).

Sunday

At 11 a.m., there will be a concert by the Maria Schneider Orchestra (Schneider, conductor). Schneider will announce the program from the stage. Here is what the festival says of her: “Composer-conductor Maria Schneider’s 18-piece big band is unique in its exceptional ensemble playing and its members’ extraordinary improvisational abilities, creating new and fresh sound worlds. Her picturesque, colorful and often autobiographical music blurs the lines between jazz and classical, and even carries influences from Spain, Brazil and more.”

At 5:30 p.m., Upshaw will join the Australian Chamber Orchestra for a concert that includes the Five Movements for Strings, Opus 5 by Anton Webern; excerpts from “Black Angels” by Crumb; Winter Morning Walks by Schneider with Upshaw (world premiere); Five Hungarian Folk Songs by Bela Bartók, arranged by Tognetti with Upshaw; and the String Quartet in G-Minor, Opus 27 by Edvard Grieg, arranged for chamber orchestra by Tognetti

If many of the composers listed above are unfamiliar to you, that is just the festival doing its job. The only disappointing selection is the inclusion of Schoenberg’s Transfigured Night, instead of some later, more representative composition.

Composer John Adams once remarked that he no longer believed that Schoenberg’s music would ever be assimilated, and I’m afraid that’s true. I love Schoenberg’s music, but I wasn’t born loving it; it took work, and most music lovers want to hear music that doesn’t ask anything of them. The trouble with Transfigured Night as an entrée to his work is that it is a fairly dreary and neurotic example of late 19th-century Romanticism; Peter Ustinov’s characterization of it as “mildewed Wagner” seems just about right. A much better introduction to this great composer, which might have made splendid use of Upshaw besides, would be his own chamber arrangement of the “Wood-Dove’s Song” from Gurre-Lieder.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .