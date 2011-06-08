Santa Barbara Middle School, Class of 2011
19 students set to make the transition to high school
By Laurie Laur for Santa Barbara Middle School | June 8, 2011 | 8:21 p.m.
Sophie Baer
Morgan Benedict
Santi Bollag
Morgan Dunn
Dan Feinberg
Marandah Field-Elliot
Sophie Haber
Heather Harkness
Drew Janssen
T.J. Lewis
Sammie Macneil
Gabe Mickey
Ryan Mori
Bailey Raith
Cam Allen Randolph
Sam Steady
Christina Tebbe
Curtis Wathne
Evy Weiland
— Laurie Laur is a development associate for Santa Barbara Middle School.
