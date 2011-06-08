South Coast Business & Technology Awards to Honor Five Recipients

The awards recognize the excellence and commitment of local people and businesses

Winners of the 17th annual South Coast Business & Technology Awards will be honored Thursday at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort in Santa Barbara.

The South Coast Business & Technology Awards, founded in 1995, honor five prestigious individuals and businesses that have shown an extraordinary commitment to helping the South Coast stay economically vital by growing and expanding their business or technical professions.

Additionally, the event raises more than $125,000 to support scholarships for local students majoring in business and technology and attending UCSB, SBCC or Westmont College. Since the first awards dinner in 1995, the event has raised more than $1.2 million for scholarships for more than 530 students.

The South Coast Business & Technology Awards are given by a steering committee made up of CEOs and business leaders.

“It is inspiring to have a Steering Committee of local executives work cooperatively to recognize the trailblazers in our region while supporting the next generation of business leaders,” said event co-chair Joanne Funari, president of Business First Bank.

The 2011 honorees are:

» Excellence in Service: Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care

» Entrepreneur of the Year: Bruce Willard

» Company of the Year: Green Hills Software

» Executive of the Year: Michael Mayfield

» Pioneer Award: Fred Kavli

“We are very excited about our fantastic honorees,” said Jeff Carmody, co-chairman of the event’s steering committee. “It is an honor to be in the company of so many bright and distinguished business leaders. Each of our honorees has been blessed with talent, and each has used their talent to the fullest.”

— Rebecca Anderson is the director of development for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.