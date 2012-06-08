Congressional Candidate Abel Maldonado Achieves ‘Young Gun’ Status

The National Republican Congressional Committee announced Friday that Abel Maldonado has reached “Young Gun” status, the top tier of the committee’s four-level Young Gun recruitment program.

Founded during the 2007-08 election cycle by Reps. Eric Cantor, R-Va., Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Paul Ryan, R-Wis., the Young Guns program is a member-driven effort that is the primary method for recruiting strong candidates for both open-seat and challenger races.

Maldonado is running for California’s 24th Congressional District.

“Abel Maldonado has met a series of rigorous goals that will put him in position to win on Election Day,” said NRCC Chairman Pete Sessions, R-Texas. “The momentum behind his campaign is proof-positive that Californians are fed up with President Obama and Lois Capps’ policies that spend too much, tax too much and borrow too much at the expense of hardworking families. Abel Maldonado is leading the pack as Republicans continue to send a loud and clear message that we will hold Democrats accountable for their unpopular partisan agenda.”

The Young Guns program encourages candidates who have proven their ability to meet crucial campaign benchmarks to develop their campaigns further in order to achieve victory on Election Day.

In achieving Young Gun status, Maldonado has met organizational and fundraising benchmarks and has established himself as a strong contender. Maldonado has reached the fourth and final step by establishing a clear path to victory through his ability to build a formidable campaign structure and achieve important goals and benchmarks.

At age 26, Maldonado ran and was elected to the Santa Maria City Council. Two years later, he was elected mayor. After guiding the city out of a financial crisis, Maldonado took his leadership style to Sacramento for the first time in 1998 when he was elected to the Assembly. In the Assembly, Maldonado made a commitment to his constituents to represent them to the best of his ability.

Throughout his career, Maldonado has remained committed to the fundamental values he was raised on of family, fiscal responsibility, personal accountability, integrity and a strong work ethic.

