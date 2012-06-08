Celebrate Dads, Grads with Barbecue Brunch at Bacara

Feast on gourmet specialties on June 17 at the Miró restaurant

Show your dads and grads some love by treating them to a gourmet Barbecue Brunch at Bacara Resort & Spa’s Miró restaurant from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 17.

Whether you’re celebrating Father’s Day with the special men in your life, or taking the day to acknowledge the tremendous accomplishments of a recent graduate, there’s no better place to relax and enjoy some quality family time and a memorable meal than Bacara Resort & Spa.

In addition to traditional brunch specialties, including custom omelets and eggs Benedict, farmers market salads and fresh seafood bar, guests can feast on a gourmet Bacara barbecue, including tri-tip, famous Bacara burgers and hot dogs, and all your favorites from the grill.

And the fun continues ... in honor of Father’s Day, Bacara is offering activities the boys will love, including a cigar rolling station and lounge and bocce ball.

The cost for the Barbecue Brunch is $70 for adults and $35 for children age 12 or younger.

Looking for the perfect gift for your dad or grad? Stop by Bacara’s Luxury Boutique for a variety of stylish clothing and accessories for men and women, or treat your dad or grad to a well-deserved treatment at Bacara’s luxurious spa.

For more information about dads and grads happenings at Bacara Resort & Spa and to make reservations, click here or call 805.968.0100.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing the Bacara Resort & Spa.