Gerald Carpenter: Music Club to Showcase Remaining Scholarship Winners

Second set of recitals will be performed at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Faulkner Gallery

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | June 8, 2012 | 4:32 p.m.

The second and last of the Santa Barbara Music Club’s 2012 Scholarship Winner Showcase recitals — in fact, the final concert of the club’s 2011-12 season — will occur at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Faulkner Gallery of the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. Admission is free, as usual.

Polish composer Henryk Wieniawski (1835-80) has been a good friend to aspiring virtuosos.
“The 2012 SBMC Scholarship Committee heard a record 44 students,” the club says, “between the ages of 9 and 24 audition on Saturday, March 17, 2012.” Of the 26 winners, 17 will be featured in these two concerts. Awardees will also receive honorary SBMC membership for 2012-13.

In Part II of the concerts, violinist Andrew Horak, age 16, will perform the 1st Movement (“Adagio ma non troppo”) from Max Bruch’s Concerto No. 2 in D-Minor, Opus 44; flautist Elizabeth Van Renterghem, 14, will play Franz Schubert’s Der Lindenbaum (The Linden Tree) and Gabriel Fauré’s Fantasie, Opus 79; mezzo-soprano Fernanda Douglas, 18 , will sing Franz Schubert’s “Lachen und Weinen/Laughter and Weeping, D.777 and “Your Daddy’s Son” from Ragtime by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty; harpist Kristina Martell will perform the “Fire Dance” from David Watkins’s Petite Suite for Harp; pianist Alysha Karle, 19, will play “Reflections in the Water” from Claude Debussy’s Images, Book I; pianist Michael Sikich, 18, will play “Despair” (III) and “Ardor” (II) from Sergei Prokofiev’s Four Pieces, Opus 4: cellist Vincent Chen, 16, will play the 1st Movement (“Adagio — moderato”) of Sir Edward Elgar’s Concerto in E-Minor for Cello and Orchestra, Opus 85; trombonist Michael Tyler Dolin, 19, will play the “Elegie” from Sergei Rachmaninov’s Morceaux de Fantaisie, Opus 3; and violinist Sofiya Prykhitko, 16, will conclude with Henryk Wieniawski’s Polonaise No. 1 in D Major.

All soloists favor composers who have done a lot for their instruments. The choices on this program reflect that predilection. Naturally a cellist will play Elgar, a violinist Bruch and Wieniawski; a pianist Prokofiev and Debussy.

Harpists may lean toward Rodrigo or Boieldieu, but in this case, Martell has made the admirable choice to play a representative work by a living composer and harpist, Watkins.

For more information about the Music Club, call 805.687.5537 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

