Grant-Writing Workshop Offered in Santa Barbara

County Fire and Grant Writing USA will present the two-day training June 25-26

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Grant Writing USA will present a two-day grants workshop in Santa Barbara, June 25-26. This training is for grant seekers across all disciplines. Attend this class and you’ll learn how to find grants and write winning grant proposals. We are excited to offer area nonprofit agencies a special tuition rate of $395, which includes class workbook and accompanying resource CD that’s packed full of tools and more than 200 sample grant proposals. Beginning and experienced grant writers are encouraged to attend. Seating is limited, and online reservations are necessary. Please use code “CANPO” to receive this $30 discount off full price at registration. Tuition payment is not required at the time of enrollment. Click here for complete event details, including learning objectives, class location, graduate testimonials and online registration. — Janet Darling is a marketing director for Grant Writing USA.

