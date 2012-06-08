Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 12:41 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Grant-Writing Workshop Offered in Santa Barbara

County Fire and Grant Writing USA will present the two-day training June 25-26

By Janet Darling for Grant Writing USA | June 8, 2012 | 1:11 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Grant Writing USA will present a two-day grants workshop in Santa Barbara, June 25-26.

This training is for grant seekers across all disciplines. Attend this class and you’ll learn how to find grants and write winning grant proposals.

We are excited to offer area nonprofit agencies a special tuition rate of $395, which includes class workbook and accompanying resource CD that’s packed full of tools and more than 200 sample grant proposals.

Beginning and experienced grant writers are encouraged to attend. Seating is limited, and online reservations are necessary. Please use code “CANPO” to receive this $30 discount off full price at registration. Tuition payment is not required at the time of enrollment.

Click here for complete event details, including learning objectives, class location, graduate testimonials and online registration.

— Janet Darling is a marketing director for Grant Writing USA.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 