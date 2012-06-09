Santa Barbara Man Arrested in Montecito Hit-Run That Killed One Woman, Injured Another

L. Tyrone Richardson was arrested Friday afternoon and booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, according to the CHP

A 28-year-old Santa Barbara man has been arrested in connection with an incident early Wednesday in Montecito that left a 26-year-old woman dead and her friend seriously injured, the California Highway Patrol announced late Friday.

L. Tyrone Richardson was taken into custody at about 4:20 p.m. Friday, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, according to CHP Sgt. Andrew Chapman. Richardson’s bail was set at $500,000.

Richardson is accused in the death of Allison Meadows, who was fatally injured on East Valley Road in an incident that the CHP says occurred between 5 and 5:30 a.m. Wednesday near Stonehouse Lane east of Sheffield Drive. A second woman, Lindsay Keebler, 25, of Santa Barbara, was seriously injured in the incident but was released from the hospital Friday.

CHP investigators have not released any information about how the two women came to be on the rural road at that hour, or how they were injured. They did indicate that the vehicle involved was a 2006 Toyota 4 Runner.

Meadows was a receptionist at Issels Cancer Treatment Center in the 1500 block of State Street. Keebler works for Latitude 34˚ Technologies in Goleta.

Investigators are asking that anyone with additional information about the incident notify the Santa Barbara CHP office at 805.477.4174.

The CHP said it plans to release more information about the case on Monday.

