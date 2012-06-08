Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 12:40 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

SCEEP Helps Recycle Record Number of Refrigerators/Freezers

South County residents take advantage of free pickup days

By Kelly Kapaun for SCEEP | June 8, 2012 | 1:16 p.m.

The South County Energy Efficiency Partnership recycled a record number of refrigerators and freezers from its free refrigerator pickup days May 19-20.

SCEEP is a partnership of Southern California Edison, Southern California Gas Co., the cities of Carpinteria, Goleta and Santa Barbara, and the County of Santa Barbara.

Totals for recycled refrigerators and freezers from the free pickup were reported as follows (totals are for week of May 12-21):

» Santa Barbara — 30 refrigerators/freezers

» Carpinteria — 4 refrigerators/freezers

» Goleta — 7 refrigerators/freezers

» Summerland — 2 refrigerators/freezers

The volume was about double from a usual week in these areas. The old appliances will be dismantled and recycled in an environmentally safe manner.

All residents and businesses in southern Santa Barbara County who wanted to replace their older working refrigerator or freezer with a more energy-efficient appliance or dispose of a spare were encouraged to register. In addition to picking up old, working units and recycling them, SCE also paid $35 in incentives for each qualifying refrigerator and freezer. The pick-up day is one of many SCE programs hosted by the South County Energy Efficiency Partnership to help the region shift toward more energy-efficient technologies.

Click here for more information on SCE’s recycling program, or call 800.234.9722.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing SCEEP.

