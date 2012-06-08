Letter to the Editor: Southern California Edison Advice Letter Suspension Explained

The California Public Utilities Commission has temporarily suspended Southern California Edison’s advice letter, which is required to set the official tariff for opt-out fees related to the SmartConnect program.
Advice letter suspension is a fairly common occurrence in the regulatory process when the CPUC staff needs more time than is allowed by the CPUC’s rules for review. This action does not suspend Southern California Edison’s implementation of opt-out fees, which are already authorized by the CPUC, or customer billing for the opt-out program. Per CPUC rules, this advice letter remains effective pending final disposition.
For more information, call SCE’s main numbers at 1.800.810.2369 for English and 1.800.477.4455 for Spanish.
— Hal Conklin is executive director of local public affairs for Southern California Edison.