Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 12:45 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Three Men Accused of Molesting Santa Barbara Teen

Jonathan Mendoza Cisneros, Jose David Hernandez-Alecio and Martin Morales are facing felony charges

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | June 8, 2012 | 10:14 a.m.

Jonathan Mendoza Cisneros
Jonathan Mendoza Cisneros

Three men are facing charges stemming from alleged sexual activity with the same 13-year-old Santa Barbara girl, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The investigation began in March, when Detective Brian Larson learned about the possible molestation of a girl — 12 years old at the time — who reportedly had been assaulted by a neighbor, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

The incident was reported to Child Welfare Services after one of the child’s parents found suspicious Facebook communications between the victim and perpetrator.

Jonathan Mendoza Cisneros, 25, was arrested in March on suspicion of felony child molestation, and booked him into Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $100,000, Harwood said.

Further investigation revealed that Jose David Hernandez-Alecio, 25, also had molested the girl, Harwood said, and he was arrested in early April on suspicion of child molestation and penetration with a foreign object to a victim under 14-years of age with the suspect greater than 10-years older. He was booked into County Jail, with bail set at $100,000.

On Monday of this week, Detective Charlie Katsapis conducted a follow-up investigation to a report from Planned Parenthood that a 13-year-old victim had informed staff that she had sexual intercourse with a 19-year-old man. Planned Parenthood is mandated by law to report crimes of this nature to law enforcement.

Jose David Hernandez-Alecio
Jose David Hernandez-Alecio

Katsapis recognized the victim to be the same girl from the previous investigation, and determined that Martin Morales,19, had engaged in a sexual relationship with the victim, who considers Morales to be her boyfriend, Harwood said.

The victim had gone to Planned Parenthood because she was concerned that she might be pregnant, Harwood said.

Morales was arrested on suspicion of felony child molestation, and booked him into County Jail, with a bail set at $100,000.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 