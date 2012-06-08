Three Men Accused of Molesting Santa Barbara Teen

Three men are facing charges stemming from alleged sexual activity with the same 13-year-old Santa Barbara girl, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The investigation began in March, when Detective Brian Larson learned about the possible molestation of a girl — 12 years old at the time — who reportedly had been assaulted by a neighbor, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

The incident was reported to Child Welfare Services after one of the child’s parents found suspicious Facebook communications between the victim and perpetrator.

Jonathan Mendoza Cisneros, 25, was arrested in March on suspicion of felony child molestation, and booked him into Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $100,000, Harwood said.

Further investigation revealed that Jose David Hernandez-Alecio, 25, also had molested the girl, Harwood said, and he was arrested in early April on suspicion of child molestation and penetration with a foreign object to a victim under 14-years of age with the suspect greater than 10-years older. He was booked into County Jail, with bail set at $100,000.



On Monday of this week, Detective Charlie Katsapis conducted a follow-up investigation to a report from Planned Parenthood that a 13-year-old victim had informed staff that she had sexual intercourse with a 19-year-old man. Planned Parenthood is mandated by law to report crimes of this nature to law enforcement.

Katsapis recognized the victim to be the same girl from the previous investigation, and determined that Martin Morales,19, had engaged in a sexual relationship with the victim, who considers Morales to be her boyfriend, Harwood said.

The victim had gone to Planned Parenthood because she was concerned that she might be pregnant, Harwood said.

Morales was arrested on suspicion of felony child molestation, and booked him into County Jail, with a bail set at $100,000.

