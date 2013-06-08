Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 1:52 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Nourishes Bellies and Brains with Picnics in the Park

Learning about healthy food choices an added benefit of program for children in need of meal assistance

By Linda Sturesson, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | June 8, 2013 | 11:00 a.m.

Kids of all ages ran around Mathilda Park in Goleta on Friday, while enjoying a complimentary lunch and games developed to educate them on healthy food choices. The occasion was the kickoff launch of the third annual Foodbank of Santa Barbara County’s Picnic in the Park summer food program.

The Picnic in the Park program runs for 10 weeks and allows families to gather weekdays through Aug. 23 for free lunches and other activities.

“Statistics currently say that 25,000 kids receive three reduced lunches in our county every day,” said Kyli Gallington, the Foodbank’s community programs manager. “Eighty-four percent of those don’t receive any sort of meal assistance over the summer, so this program really tries to resolve that issue.

“It’s providing lunches to kids every day when they can’t get them at school.”

Brendan Seidel, 9, and his brother Ian Baker, 13, were sitting on a bench enjoying sandwiches and fruit while explaining what they had learned about compost and germination.

“All of it has been super fun,” Ian replied when asked about his favorite moment of the day.

“A bunch of fun,” his brother added excitedly.

The program is sponsored by Chevron, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Santa Barbara Women Lawyers, Smart & Final and Whole Foods Market, to name a few.

Brothers Ian Baker, right, and Brendan Seidel learned about compost, germination and food literacy during Friday's Picnic in the Park. And they chowed down on a healthy lunch. (Linda Sturesson / Noozhawk photo)
Brothers Ian Baker, right, and Brendan Seidel learned about compost, germination and food literacy during Friday’s Picnic in the Park. And they chowed down on a healthy lunch. (Linda Sturesson / Noozhawk photo)

“We’re here today to just help get it started and we’re really happy that the legal community is coming together to support the program,” said Jennifer Smith, a legal aid attorney and board member of Santa Barbara Women Lawyers. “The Foodbank does excellent work. It’s a real service to the community.”

Picnic in the Park welcomes any child under the age of 18 to participate in food literacy classes, try a physical activity and receive a free healthy lunch.

Click here to find a Picnic in the Park location, call 805.967.5741x108 or text Food4Kids to 877.877.

Click here for more information about the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. Click here to learn how you can help support Foodbank programs.

Noozhawk intern Linda Sturesson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 