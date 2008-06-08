Laguna Blanca Strikes Gold with Fourth-Grade Play

Laguna Blanca School fourth-graders recently performed Get Rich in the Rush by the Great Fourth Grade. The show was based on the Newberry Award-winning book, The Great Horn Spoon by Sid Fleischman. The students enjoyed the story so much that they decided to write a script for a musical. Together with their teachers — Ashley Brakesman Richter, Alicia Adams and Kasia Roca — the students gave a fun, lively and memorable performance about life in California during the Gold Rush. Students delighted their audiences with square dancing and impressive harmonica playing.
Founded in 1933, Laguna Blanca is an independent, co-educational, college-preparatory day school for students in grades K-12. The school has openings in its fall first- and fourth-grade classes. Click here for more information.
Tara Broucqsault is public relations director at Laguna Blanca School.