Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 7:52 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

PCPA Presents World Premiere of ‘The Heart’s Desire’

Playwright José Cruz González tells of the struggles faced by Mexican-American World War II veterans.

By Craig Shafer | June 9, 2008 | 2:37 p.m.

PCPA Theaterfest at 7 p.m. Saturday will present the world premiere production of The Heart’s Desire by José Cruz González in the Marian Theatre in Santa Maria.

PCPA first contacted González in 2006 in hope of developing his play. Through a series of workshops and readings, collaborations with the director, composer, designers, actors and production teams, the play has continued to grow into this premiere production.

“I wrote The Heart’s Desire because I wanted to tell an untold story about returning World War II Mexican-American veterans and the struggles they faced arriving home in the United States. For many of them, the war changed how they would see themselves and how others would perceive them, too,” González said. “Many of our future leaders came from this group of unsung heroes, and for some, they had to face another war back home of racism and injustice.”

In The Heart’s Desire, John Guerrero returns to California from the war with a new bride and dreams of a new life. He finds himself struggling to reconnect with family and to reidentify himself in a world in which so much and so little has changed. This powerful and magical work investigates the mythology of the American Dream, those who have it and those who don’t. It also explores the cost of the war on those who have survived it and must now learn to find peace in their newly adopted country.

John is played by guest artist Juan Monsalvez. He’s joined by PCPA resident artists Vanessa Ballam, Leo Cortez and Richard Gallegos. Also cast are guests Leticia Vélez and Catalina Maynard.

Click here for more information, or call the PCPA box office at 805.922.8313.

The summer 2008 season also includes Godspell, Ragtime, The Imaginary Invalid, Hot Mikado and The Weir.

Craig Shafer represents PCPA.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 