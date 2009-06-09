Tractor Blamed in Four Buellton Spot Fires

A series of small spot fires was snuffed by four Santa Barbara County fire crews in the Buellton area Tuesday morning.

At around 9 a.m., four fire engines responded to a report of four spot fires in the grass just off Highway 246 and Mail Road near Buellton, said county fire Capt. David Sadecki, a department spokesman. Three of the fires were within a quarter-mile of each other, Sadecki said; the fourth was about a half-mile away.

Fire crews had the fires out within two hours, Sadecki said. According to the subsequent investigation, the flames were sparked by a slow-moving tractor in the area earlier that morning.

— Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez