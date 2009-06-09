Commentary: AllforOne Making a Difference in Community

When Matt Sanchez asked me to talk to his kids in the AllforOne Youth & Mentoring program about ethics, I was eager to jump in. I had been serving as a board member of the Santa Barbara nonprofit organization for a few years and although I was familiar with the issues and goals of the program, I didn’t have much interaction with the kids themselves.

“Great!” I told him. “Do we meet at the local office?”

“No,” he said. “I want you to come up to Mammoth with us on our annual Hoods-in-the-Woods trip. You can give your talk, snowboard, ride the snowmobiles, hike. It’ll be fun!”

“Great ...,” I said. Talking to the kids was fine, but did I really want to spend four days with 35 kids and 10 mentors?

On the ride up I learned about the daily routine from co-founder and mentor Rich Muñoz. The kids are divided into groups of about seven to a room. When they arrive, their kitchen is stocked with all the food they’ll need for the next four days. It’s up to each room to decide who will cook, clean up, etc. Despite any previous relationships with others, the kids must break up into groups with those they are unfamiliar with; this includes individuals who may be members of rival gangs.

During the day, they enjoy learning how to snowboard. All of this takes place under the watchful eyes of instructors and mentors, as well as Sanchez and Muñoz. In the evening, after dinner, they all meet in the conference room to hear a variety of talks. On that first night, I talked to them about ethics and what it means to live by a code of honor — one that respects and honors others in their community despite any differences.

The second talk that night was conducted by an emergency medical technician about safety and what to do in the event of an accident, both on and off the mountain. AllforOne is a program that stresses interdependence, as well as independence. Along the way, Sanchez and Muñoz, as well as the mentors, continue to reinforce a positive set of life skills based on their own experiences as former gang members.

The next day, while snowboarding, one member takes a fall. Immediately, her companion on the slopes — they were taught to travel in pairs — rushes to her side and begins to put into practice some of the EMT training she had heard the night before. I was impressed. Not only were they paying attention to the medical trainer, but they remembered enough to react calmly and effectively in the crisis.

That night, after dinner, while people were gathering for the second night of talks, the mood was decidedly different. When I asked Muñoz, he told me a dust-up occurred between two groups of kids resulting in one group going to the other’s room and turning it upside down.

“So, what happens now?” I asked. That’s when Sanchez entered the room and headed to the lectern.

In a calm voice, he asked each of the groups to explain what happened. He patiently listened to each group’s members as they told their side of the story.

“How do you think we should resolve this, guys?” he asked them.

The two groups just gave a look of blame to the other.

He then asked, “What did Jim say about respect last night?”

One kid slowly repeats part of what I had said. Sanchez nods. “And what did he say about others you might have differences with?”

One kid began to repeat some of the lesson and slowly, a dialog began between Sanchez and the two groups.

“Now, I can call the bus back and we can all head down the hill and go home,” Sanchez said. “Or, we can use this as an opportunity to change. Which way do you want it?” he asked.

The two groups agreed that they didn’t want to go home.

“OK,” Sanchez asked, “what do you think needs to happen next?”

What happened next was that through Sanchez’s facilitation, the two groups reached an agreement. Each apologized to the other and one group cleaned up the other’s room.

It was a simple, yet powerful moment of respect and responsibility. Each group took responsibility for its actions. Each group worked to make things right.

But this is just one story.

“C.J.” came to the program at 16 involved in a series of harmful activities. With time, he started seeing other options for his life. He is now working for a growing marketing firm and is attending SBCC.

Since his involvement in AllforOne, “Mario” finished high school, completed two tours of duty in Iraq, and is now attending San Diego State University.

Seven from last year’s trip have cut formal ties with gangs. All seven are working. Four are attending SBCC.

“Our job,” Sanchez once told me, “is to help kids see the end of the road before they reach the end of the road.”

Do mistakes happen? Sure they do. Who doesn’t make mistakes? In the words of a 12-Step program, “we claim progress, not perfection.”

I’ve seen these kids not only correct their mistakes but become positive role models for their family, friends and their communities. And that’s the most powerful outcome of AllforOne.

— Jim Lichtman writes and speaks on ethics to corporations, associations and schools, and is a past board president of AllforOne Youth & Mentoring Program.