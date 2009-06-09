Crews Take Down 3-Acre Gaviota Fire

The cause of Monday evening's blaze is under investigation

Twelve fire engines, hotshot crews and a helicopter took down a three-acre fire burning in the Las Cruces area Monday evening.

David Sadecki, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, said four fire engines from Santa Barbara County and State Parks responded about 5:30 p.m. to a report of a brush fire on a west-facing slope where Highway 101 and Route 1 (Cabrillo Highway) meet in Gaviota. The fire, he said, was in steep, rugged terrain.

The four engines were joined by eight others, as well as hotshot crews that worked both flanks of the fire. A helitanker dropped water on it.

Sadecki said favorable weather conditions helped crews contain fire about an hour and a half later. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

— Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .