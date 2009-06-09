Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 6:39 am | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Four UCSB Graduating Seniors Win Top Academic Awards

The university honors Justine Miller, Danielle Panelli, Mackenzie Chapman and Natasha Susoev

By UCSB | June 9, 2009 | 3:52 p.m.

Four graduating seniors in UCSB’s College of Letters and Science have been selected to receive awards for outstanding academic achievement at commencement exercises this weekend.

Justine Miller of Walnut Creek, who has a double major in communication and Slavic languages and literature, will receive the Luis Leal Social Sciences Undergraduate Award for outstanding interdisciplinary achievement in the social sciences. The award was established in honor of Don Luis Leal, a distinguished visiting professor of Chicana and Chicano studies.

Danielle Panelli of El Sobrante, who is graduating with a degree in biochemistry and molecular biology, will receive the Francis Colville and Terry Dearborn Memorial Award for outstanding academic achievement as an honors student majoring in the sciences. The award was established in memory of Francis M. Colville and Terry H. Dearborn, associate professors of physical education at UCSB.

Mackenzie Chapman of Mill Valley, who has a major in linguistics, will receive the William R. Reardon Undergraduate Award for outstanding academic achievement in an arts or humanities discipline. The award is named for William R. Reardon, a UCSB professor emeritus of dramatic art and former associate dean in the College of Letters and Science.

Natasha Susoev of San Jose, who has a major in business economics with an emphasis in accounting, will receive the Daniel G. Aldrich Jr. Outstanding Senior Award in recognition of her scholarship and contributions to the campus. The award was established in memory of Daniel G. Aldrich Jr., who served as chancellor and professor of soils and plant nutrition at UC Irvine, and as acting chancellor at UCSB.

The College of Letters and Science is the largest college at UCSB and the third-largest in the UC system. The college enrolls about 17,000 students — 80 percent of all UCSB undergraduates — and offers nearly 80 majors and interdisciplinary programs and more than 30 academic minors.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 