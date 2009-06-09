Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 6:38 am | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 

Leadership Santa Barbara County Names Distinguished Leader

The award goes to David Hall of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust

By Drusilla van Hengel | June 9, 2009 | 3:59 p.m.

The board of trustees of Leadership Santa Barbara County has named David Hall, senior vice president and wealth banker at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, its Distinguished Leader of 2009.

The award is presented annually to a leadership alumnus who has made outstanding contributions to the Santa Barbara community. Hall was a member of Leadership Santa Barbara County’s class of 2004.

Leadership Santa Barbara County is a nine-month program providing leadership training. The 16-year-old program also offers the opportunity to rediscover Santa Barbara issues and opportunities with class members from the public, nonprofit and private sectors. Applications for the 2009-10 class are being accepted at www.leadsb.org.

Hall has actively participated in the Channel Islands YMCA board, supporting youth projects in the Santa Barbara area. He also has worked closely with the Santa Barbara Foresters baseball team as its board president and with Hugs for Cubs, its program that assists ill children.

After the loss of Jake Boysel as he rode to school on Calle Real, Hall introduced a partnership among numerous nonprofit and public officials. The partnership resulted in the award of grant funds to design and construct an off-street multipurpose path along Calle Real and Highway 154.

The Distinguished Leader award was presented during the annual Leadership Santa Barbara County Graduation and Alumni Reception at the Music Academy of the West on May 21.

Graduates of this year’s class include Monica Ballon, Catherine Birtalan, Cynthia Boche, Angela D’Amour, Brian D’Amour, Kathleen Dussaq, Raegan Erdman, Kaitlin Ergun, Cynthia Estrella, Sean Farnan, Kim Garden, Todd Heldoorn, Adam Hendel, Maria Lopez, Karin Napel, Andrew Orfila, Mike Osborn, Joshua Patlak, Pam Robinson, Elizabeth Schwyzer, Pete Silvia, Gina Sunseri, Yvette Waugh, Brett Wieser and Marivel Zambrano-Esparza.

— Drusilla van Hengel represents Leadership Santa Barbara County.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 