Leadership Santa Barbara County Names Distinguished Leader

The award goes to David Hall of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust

The board of trustees of Leadership Santa Barbara County has named David Hall, senior vice president and wealth banker at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, its Distinguished Leader of 2009.

The award is presented annually to a leadership alumnus who has made outstanding contributions to the Santa Barbara community. Hall was a member of Leadership Santa Barbara County’s class of 2004.

Leadership Santa Barbara County is a nine-month program providing leadership training. The 16-year-old program also offers the opportunity to rediscover Santa Barbara issues and opportunities with class members from the public, nonprofit and private sectors. Applications for the 2009-10 class are being accepted at www.leadsb.org.

Hall has actively participated in the Channel Islands YMCA board, supporting youth projects in the Santa Barbara area. He also has worked closely with the Santa Barbara Foresters baseball team as its board president and with Hugs for Cubs, its program that assists ill children.

After the loss of Jake Boysel as he rode to school on Calle Real, Hall introduced a partnership among numerous nonprofit and public officials. The partnership resulted in the award of grant funds to design and construct an off-street multipurpose path along Calle Real and Highway 154.

The Distinguished Leader award was presented during the annual Leadership Santa Barbara County Graduation and Alumni Reception at the Music Academy of the West on May 21.

Graduates of this year’s class include Monica Ballon, Catherine Birtalan, Cynthia Boche, Angela D’Amour, Brian D’Amour, Kathleen Dussaq, Raegan Erdman, Kaitlin Ergun, Cynthia Estrella, Sean Farnan, Kim Garden, Todd Heldoorn, Adam Hendel, Maria Lopez, Karin Napel, Andrew Orfila, Mike Osborn, Joshua Patlak, Pam Robinson, Elizabeth Schwyzer, Pete Silvia, Gina Sunseri, Yvette Waugh, Brett Wieser and Marivel Zambrano-Esparza.

— Drusilla van Hengel represents Leadership Santa Barbara County.