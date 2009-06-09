Man Rescued From Creek After Falling Down 60-Foot Embankment

Santa Barbara County fire crews rescued a man who fell down a 60-foot embankment Tuesday in Goleta.
Fire Capt. David Sadecki, a department spokesman, said two engines and a ladder truck were dispatched about 1 p.m. to retrieve a man who had fallen down the slope in La Patera Ranch. He said the 28-year-old man was using a riding mower along the top of a drainage cut and accidentally rolled in, falling to the creek below.
Rescue crews used a rope system to lift the man out of the creek, Sadecki said. He was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries.
— Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).