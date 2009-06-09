Nava Receives Statewide Public Safety Endorsement

The State Coalition of Probation Organizations supports his campaign for attorney general

Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara, announced Monday that the State Coalition of Probation Organizations has endorsed him for attorney general.

“On behalf of the 24 member organizations of SCOPO and the thousands of dedicated probation officers we represent throughout California, we believe that Assemblymember Nava is the most qualified to be the next attorney general,” said William Harper Jr., president of SCOPO. “Mr.Nava understands what it takes to keep all California families safe. He will be a great attorney general.”

“I am honored to have the support of California’s rank-and-file probation officers,” Nava said. “Probation officers have an important role in law enforcement. As California’s next attorney general, I look forward to working with all law enforcement to make our communities safer. California families want and deserve security in their homes, schools and communities.”

The organization assists probation officers at the state level through legislative action, education and coalition building, while offering leadership and support to its member organizations.

— John Mann is a spokesman for Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara.