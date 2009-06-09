Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 6:31 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Council OKs 3.5% Water Rate Hike

Despite letters of protest and complaints, city backs across-the-board water, sewer, trash rate increases

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 9, 2009 | 8:26 p.m.

Despite lending a sympathetic ear to requests from several public speakers not to increase city water rates, the Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday backed the planned hike.

The meeting was the scene of the city’s annual rate hearing, and all customers had been notified of the proposed increase, which elicited 15 letters of protest, according to Bill Ferguson, the city’s water resources supervisor.

“This is really a horrible time to be raising rates for working people,” Maurya Murphy told the council. “Not everybody is affluent in this county.”

Lifetime resident Lola Rosales agreed, and said the increases would adversely affect people on fixed incomes, especially seniors.

“I’ve sat back and watched it go up and up and up,” she said. “Enough is enough.”

Rosales went on to say that her monthly utility bill is now around $150. “That’s a big sum to someone who doesn’t have the money,” she said.

Tuesday’s decision means an overall increase of 3.5 percent was approved for all monthly service charges and metered water usage. The average single-family residence will be seeing an increase of about $2 a month. Monthly usage of 12 hundred cubic feet, or HCF units, of water would increase the price to $61.39, and even though the rate has increased, it’s still lower than rates in Goleta, Montecito and Carpinteria, whose water district just approved rates that make it the highest of South Coast cities, at $80.46.

Santa Barbara residents can expect a 4 percent increase in waste water charges, which amounts to about $1 extra for an average home, to $32.93 from $31.67. They can also expect a waste collection increase of about 1 percent, which will mean $26.08 per month instead of $25.76.

A bright spot among the increases was the fact that water rates for agricultural uses will actually decrease, to $1.45 per HCF from $1.51. In addition, low-occupancy, special-needs public housing projects could also see a reduction.

However, buy-in fees, those associated with new connections to water and waste water, or when a building needs a larger water meter, increased dramatically with Tuesday’s decision. An increase to $5,691 from $2,805 for new water connections, and to $4,118 from $2,240 for wastewater are dramatic and higher than other districts, Ferguson said.

“We do expect other districts in the neighborhood to be catching up with that as they invest more in infrastructure,” he said.

The rate increases are driven primarily by increased capital costs, Ferguson said, which come from an ongoing need to keep up maintenance and improve the waste water treatment plant. The 2007 Zaca Fire also created a strain on water treatment, creating an additional cost of $2 million a year, said Rebecca Bjork, water resources manager. A total of $1.5 million of that will be reimbursed by the state, but Bjork said the city probably will be on the line for the additional cost.

Because MarBorg Industries and Allied Waste Industries, both private companies, are in charge of the collection and disposal of waste, they determine how much of an increase to charge. The Tajiguas Landfill has increased what it charges per ton, forcing these companies to increase their rates for collection and disposal.

During public comment, Steve Little applauded city staff for keeping water rates down for agricultural uses, especially in light of how many avocado groves were destroyed in fires during the past year. The lower rates would give incentives to some of the growers to replant their groves, he said.

City Councilman Dale Francisco said all of the fees that support the water and waste water plants come from people who use them. Federal mandates, most of them environmental, cost the city money to enact.

“There’s no way for us to opt out of those,” he said. “And there’s no fair way to allocate those costs anywhere except to people who are actually using those services.”

Councilwoman Helene Schneider said residents should also take advantage of the city’s rebate program to use drought resistant plants in their yards, not only for cost but for conservation.

Click here for more water-saving tips. The city also offers free checkups for homes and businesses and will arrive on location to give feedback on how occupants can save water, Ferguson said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 