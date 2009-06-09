Solvang Jazz Festival Announces 2009 Lineup

Tickets go on sale this month for the Sept. 25-26 event

With world-class stars and bright new talent, expanded musical education opportunities and new multimedia resources, the Solvang Jazz Festival is once again ready to bring jazz to the Central Coast.

This year’s lineup, for Sept. 25-26, includes:

» Friday, Sept. 25: two shows, at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. A Hip Improvisational Evening of Jazz — Night Club Performance: Eugene Maslov Trio with special guest to be announced, Hotel Corque.

» Saturday, Sept. 26, noon to 4 p.m. Student Jazz Group Performance, Solvang Festival Theater.

» Sept. 26, 7 p.m. All Star Jazz Concert, Tribute to Freddie Hubbard: Take 6 and a tribute band under the leadership of Kamasi Washington with other guests to be announced, Solvang Festival Theater.

Competition winners will be given financial assistance to help further their musical education.

“We at UGJPM are again excited, enthusiastic and appreciative of the community support from Solvang, the Central Coast and our sponsors,” said Stix Hooper, founder and president of the Universal Guild for Jazz and Progressive Music. “We are looking forward with great anticipation to the third-year event.”

Tickets will go on sale in late June at www.solvangjazz.com and other locations.

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist.