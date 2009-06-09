Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 6:28 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 

Suspect Arrested in Buellton Bank Robbery

Sheriff's detectives use partial license plate to track man to Ventura apartment

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | updated logo 12:30 p.m. | June 9, 2009 | 11:52 p.m.

Steven Lawrence Morris
Hours after the holdup of a Rabobank branch in Buellton, a suspect was arrested Tuesday night outside his Ventura apartment, authorities said. The amount of money taken in the heist was not disclosed but detectives have accounted for all of it.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drews Sugars said detectives used a partial license plate number to track down a suspect, identified as Steven Lawrence Morris, 42, of Ventura. Morris was arrested at 8:30 p.m. and transported to the Santa Barbara County Jail, where he was booked for armed robbery, Sugars said. He’s being held on $100,000 bail.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, a man entered the drive-through at Rabobank, 61 W. Highway 246, and handed a bank teller a note in which he threatened harm unless he was given money. The teller complied and the suspect left, authorities said. No weapon was displayed during the robbery, and no one was hurt in the exchange.

The suspect was described as a black male in his 20s or 30s, bald, with a neatly trimmed beard, and wearing a gray T-shirt. He was last seen driving away in a silver four-door Nissan.

