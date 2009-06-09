Suspect Sought After Buellton Bank Robbery

The man flees with an unknown amount of money

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday afternoon at the Rabobank on Highway 246 in Buellton. Just after 12:30 p.m., a man handed a bank teller a note in which he threatened harm unless he was given money. The teller complied and the suspect left, the sheriff’s department said. No one was hurt in the exchange. The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s or 30s, bald, with a neatly trimmed beard, and wearing a gray T-shirt. He was last seen driving away in a silver four-door Nissan. The model of the car is not known.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.



— Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at

