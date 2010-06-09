Attorney Jaelynne Lay Joins Hall, Hieatt & Connely

She will help anchor the firm's expanded Santa Barbara office

Attorney Jaelynne Lay has joined the law practice of Hall, Hieatt & Connely LLP..

She will anchor the expanded Santa Barbara office of Hall, Hieatt & Connely, with the support of veteran trial attorney Paul Kremser, Jr. who serves the firm in an “of counsel” role.

Admitted to the State Bar of California in 2007, Lay’s fields of experience include medical malpractice, insurance defense, public entity defense, products liability, personal injury, employment law and all phases of litigation.

She graduated from Whittier Law School, where she was on the Dean’s List and was the recipient of numerous CALI Excellence Awards for highest honors in her classes. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from the University of Texas at Austin in 1999.

“Jaelynne’s areas of experience will enhance the services we provide for our clients,” said Clayton Hall, partner in the firm. “We are very pleased to have her as part of our firm.”

Lay makes Santa Barbara her home and maintains active memberships in the Santa Barbara County Bar Association, the Ventura County Bar Association, the Association of Defense Counsel of Northern California and Nevada, and the Ventura County Trial Lawyers Association. She was born and raised in Temple, Texas.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.