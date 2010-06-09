Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 1:22 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Attorney Jaelynne Lay Joins Hall, Hieatt & Connely

She will help anchor the firm's expanded Santa Barbara office

By Jennifer Goddard | June 9, 2010 | 7:31 p.m.

Jaelynne Lay
Jaelynne Lay

Attorney Jaelynne Lay has joined the law practice of Hall, Hieatt & Connely LLP..

She will anchor the expanded Santa Barbara office of Hall, Hieatt & Connely, with the support of veteran trial attorney Paul Kremser, Jr. who serves the firm in an “of counsel” role.

Admitted to the State Bar of California in 2007, Lay’s fields of experience include medical malpractice, insurance defense, public entity defense, products liability, personal injury, employment law and all phases of litigation.

She graduated from Whittier Law School, where she was on the Dean’s List and was the recipient of numerous CALI Excellence Awards for highest honors in her classes. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from the University of Texas at Austin in 1999.

“Jaelynne’s areas of experience will enhance the services we provide for our clients,” said Clayton Hall, partner in the firm. “We are very pleased to have her as part of our firm.”

Lay makes Santa Barbara her home and maintains active memberships in the Santa Barbara County Bar Association, the Ventura County Bar Association, the Association of Defense Counsel of Northern California and Nevada, and the Ventura County Trial Lawyers Association. She was born and raised in Temple, Texas.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 