Suspects in Computer Thefts at Cold Spring School Still at Large

Detectives receive an anonymous tip that leads to all but eight of the laptops at a Bay Area location

After 60 laptops were stolen early Monday from classrooms at Cold Spring School, Principal Bryan McCabe told Noozhawk on Wednesday afternoon that 52 of them have been recovered.

Drew Sugars, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, confirmed in a news release Thursday that all but eight computers have been recovered, and that video surveillance shows three males entering the campus, on the 2200 block of Sycamore Canyon Road, at 3:49 a.m. Monday.

He said the suspects broke into several classrooms and took the computers, worth an estimated $84,000.

Staff discovered the thefts after arriving on campus Monday morning.

Sheriff’s detectives investigating the case received an anonymous tip about the possible whereabouts of the computers. They traveled to Northern California and recovered 52 of the 60 computers at a location in the Bay Area.

Details of the recovery are not being released because of the investigation is ongoing, but Sugars confirmed that no arrests have been made.

“It’s a good feeling to know that justice has been served,” McCabe said, adding that he was hopeful the remaining computers would be recovered.

Anyone with information about the eight outstanding computers or the identity of the suspects is asked to call Detective Wes Johnson at 805.684.5405 x423 or the Sheriff’s Tip-Line at 805.681.4171.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .