Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 1:17 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Suspects in Computer Thefts at Cold Spring School Still at Large

Detectives receive an anonymous tip that leads to all but eight of the laptops at a Bay Area location

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | updated logo | June 9, 2010 | 9:20 p.m.

After 60 laptops were stolen early Monday from classrooms at Cold Spring School, Principal Bryan McCabe told Noozhawk on Wednesday afternoon that 52 of them have been recovered.

Drew Sugars, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, confirmed in a news release Thursday that all but eight computers have been recovered, and that video surveillance shows three males entering the campus, on the 2200 block of Sycamore Canyon Road, at 3:49 a.m. Monday.

He said the suspects broke into several classrooms and took the computers, worth an estimated $84,000.

Staff discovered the thefts after arriving on campus Monday morning.

Sheriff’s detectives investigating the case received an anonymous tip about the possible whereabouts of the computers. They traveled to Northern California and recovered 52 of the 60 computers at a location in the Bay Area.

The 52 laptops recovered by detectives this week
The 52 laptops recovered by detectives this week. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department courtesy photo)

Details of the recovery are not being released because of the investigation is ongoing, but Sugars confirmed that no arrests have been made.

“It’s a good feeling to know that justice has been served,” McCabe said, adding that he was hopeful the remaining computers would be recovered.

Anyone with information about the eight outstanding computers or the identity of the suspects is asked to call Detective Wes Johnson at 805.684.5405 x423 or the Sheriff’s Tip-Line at 805.681.4171.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 