Goleta Offering Free Community Emergency Training

The “Goleta Prepare Now” program is offering free Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training to residents within the city of Goleta.

The CERT training program prepares the community to take a more active role in emergency preparedness. CERT participants are trained to serve as part of neighborhood or workplace response teams in the event of a major disaster, when emergency services may not be available and when residents may have to rely on one another for lifesaving and life-sustaining needs.

Participants in the CERT program will learn about disaster preparedness and response, basic fire safety, disaster psychology, first aid, search and rescue techniques and terrorism preparedness.

CERT courses consist of a series of eight classes. Each course will conclude with a mock-disaster drill, which will test the participants’ knowledge and skills learned in the training. The CERT course is taught by firefighters, first responders and volunteers from the South Coast area.

The classes are free and will begin Thursday, July 8 and conclude on Thursday, Aug. 19. All classes will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Goleta Valley Community Center.

The mock-disaster drill will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 28. Space is limited, so participants are encourage to enroll early. Click here to download a registration form or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Forms are also available at Goleta City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B in Goleta.

— Michelle Greene is the administrative services director for the City of Goleta.