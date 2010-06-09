Letter to the Editor: Always the Villain

Today, we are living in a world that lacks moral clarity and seldom shows or voices reality. One prime example is the worldwide anti-Semitic sentiment toward Israel. According to world nations, the global press and the United Nations, Israel is always the villain.

On May 31, the world witnessed the Israeli storming of the Gaza-bound Turkish flotilla. The question on everyone’s: Was Israel justified in its actions? To answer that question, we must look at the facts. First, we must consider that Israel is surrounded by nations and groups dedicated to its destruction. In the past five years, Hamas has fired 10,000 missiles into Israel from Gaza. Because of this threat and its right to self-defense, Israel imposed a blockade on Gaza to prevent the delivery of weapons into the area that would be used by Islamic terrorists in attacks against Israel. Egypt imposed a similar blockade.

Furthermore, despite claims by activists, Israel does not block humanitarian aid into Gaza. It allows large numbers of trucks into Gaza with food, medicine and other supplies. The blockade is for supplies that Hamas could use as weapons. Finally, Israel didn’t deny the delivery of the aid to Gaza by the flotilla, but insisted on its right to inspect the goods for security reasons.

What was the purpose of the Gaza-bound Turkish flotilla, and was Israel set up? On May 31, six so-called “humanitarian” ships approached the Gaza Strip to break through the Israeli blockade. Although there were peace activists aboard, there were also terrorists who planned to lynch the Israeli commandos and destroy the blockade.

As the Israeli commandos boarded the last ship, they encountered heavy resistance, live fire and attacks with metal poles and knives. It was a setup. The result: The commandos resorted to guns in self-defense. Unfortunately, nine humanitarians were killed and many were injured, including Israeli commandos.

Who organized this Turkish flotilla? According to The Washington Examiner, the IHH, an anti-American, pro-Hamas radical Islamic group that has links to the ultra-radical Muslim Brotherhood, al-Qaeda and channels funds to Hamas, organized this Flotilla. Their intent was to provoke and discredit Israel.

The question for America and the world is, why is it wrong for Israel to defend itself, and why is Israel always the villain? Why isn’t the world condemning real acts of terror like the sinking of a South Korean ship, Iran pursuing a nuclear bomb and the threat by Hamas to destroy Israel?

Do facts and reality matter? In President Barack Obama’s upside-down world, big lies matter more than the truth, self-defense is considered “aggression” and ” peace pacifists” wield weapons. Sadly, this world is devoid of moral ethics, where facts are ignored and Hamas’ PR machine spins that Israel’s rights are wrong. Unfortunately, our own congresswoman, Rep. Lois Capps, goes along with this farce.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria