Mark Brickley: Canned Heat Plays Topanga Days

If rock history can’t be relived, maybe its DNA can be replicated. I saw Jimi Hendrix set his guitar on fire, but I never made it to Woodstock. I did hitchhike to a music festival once.

Trying to catch up with friends, I left a note and took off. Back then, hitching was the way we got around. After being rained on, sleeping in a field and accepting a mandatory ride from a highway patrol officer, I finally made it from Santa Barbara to Palm Springs. Wet, hungry and bedraggled, I never found my friends or located the rock concert. Money wired from Western Union helped me catch a Greyhound back home.

On Memorial Day weekend, I decided to give it another try. I was rolling down Pacific Coast Highway to see a legendary psychedelic blues-rock band. Their hit song “Goin’ Up the Country” became Woodstock’s real anthem. Canned Heat was scheduled to appear at the annual Summer of Love-style festival in Los Angeles’ legendary Topanga Canyon.

It had been 42 years since I had seen them play. Before they boogied before a half-million at Woodstock, the Heat had appeared at Santa Barbara’s Earl Warren Showgrounds. I still had the $5 concert ticket.

In the 1960s and early ‘70s, Topanga Canyon was a hangout for George Harrison and home to rock legends and counter-culture movie stars.

Topanga Days is an annual three-day music festival held the last weekend in May. Its “anything goes” atmosphere encourages attendees to dress up or down. There were feathers and tie-dye, the scent of incense, lime green bikinis, waist scarves and bodies swaying to the music. The crowd included “barefoots” some “kickbacks” and more than a few “throwbacks.” The only pot I smelled wafted from backstage. If you had spare cash, there was lots of crafty stuff to buy and dozens of food booths. I don’t recall seeing any merchants in the Taking Woodstock film. As I remember, they gave a lot food away that long, wet weekend in 1969.

Canned Heat is hardly back “On the Road Again.” They never left it. The untimely deaths of founding members John “The Bear” Hite and Allen “Owl” Wilson forced the first of many lineup changes.

Recently, several “early days” members have returned to the group. Drummer Fito de la Parra has the longest tenure. He’s been with the band well before Woodstock. Bassist Larry Taylor and lead guitarist Harvey Mandel are back after playing in bands including John Mayall’s Blues Breakers. Mandel originally joined the Heat two days before Woodstock. New Orleans musician Dale Spalding is the band’s new front man and lead vocalist. He also handles the harmonica solos and rhythm and slide guitar. Spalding sings and plays with authority. He has a road earned presence that fits the bands rebellious image and improvised style.

Canned Heat’s music still packs a punch. The old songs sound fresh. Goateed Taylor anchors the bottom with his signature repeating baselines. He played a coral red Fender Bass on Topanga’s Main Stage. Lead guitarist Mandel’s searing, jazz-tinged leads still crackle. At Woodstock, drummer de la Parra’s kit utilized two bass drums. He now uses one with a double petal, but his sticks still have snap. His playing is tight, “right in the pocket.”

The Heat’s drummer said band members received less than $2,000 each to play at Woodstock. The band was edited out of the original concert footage because they weren’t signed by Warner Brothers Records, who released the film. In a “how we got screwed in the music business” interview, de la Parra laments that their manager sold the band’s publishing rights to raise $10,000 to bail them out of Denver jail on pot charges. Canned Heat collects royalties only on nine of the band’s three dozen albums. It’s likely that the Heat’s international concert schedule has taken the sting out their early financial missteps.

Canned Heat has always been boogie and blues band. Inspired by early roots masters, the band reinterpreted and electrified songs from Muddy Waters and less-heralded delta songwriters. The Heat’s seasoned sound embodies the grit and craft culled from a lifetime of touring. Their Topanga Days set list included a generous portion of blues numbers, including “Amphetamine Annie,” “Bullfrog Blues,” “On the Road,” “Up the Country,” “Time Was,” “Creole Queen” and “Sugar Bee.” The show ended with extended ripped version of “The Boogie.”

The festival’s opening acts included Maria McKee, Lone Justice’s former female lead singer. McKee played a laid-back set accompanying her compact band on a Gibson acoustic and electric piano. She told stories between songs about her storied career: “Thanks to the Dixie Chicks recording my music, I’m now semi-retired.” McKee then proceeded to play “I’m the Only One,” the song that made her rich. It appeared on the Chicks’ Wide Open Spaces platinum album.

— Noozhawk contributor Mark Brickley is a freelance writer in Carpinteria.