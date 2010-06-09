Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 1:32 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Saluting the School District’s Leaders of Tomorrow

Of the more than 1,550 seniors, at least 77 percent say they're headed to college

By Barbara Keyani | June 9, 2010 | 12:28 p.m.

Congratulations to more than 1,550 high school graduates of the Santa Barbara School District as they prepare to enter the paths of higher education, the military or the world of work.

Click here to view photos of many of the high school graduates.

At least 77 percent of the district’s graduates say they’re headed to college; in fact, they plan to attend about 164 two-year or four-year colleges and universities. For example:

» 153 plan to go to a University of California (31 of those to Berkeley, 42 to UCSB and 30 to UCLA)

» 79 are headed to a California State University (40 are going to Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo)

» 11 plan to attend Ivy League schools (six to Harvard, others to Yale, Cornell and the other Ivy League schools)

» 10 plan to attend Stanford, five are off to USC, one to CalTech and one to MIT

» 13 are headed to Westmont College

» 712 are going to SBCC

The graduates are off to colleges and universities throughout the nation and the world, including the universities of Glasgow and Oxford.

Congratulations to the Class of 2010!

— Barbara Keyani is coordinator of administrative services and communications for the Santa Barbara School District.

