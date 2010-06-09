Santa Barbara Airbus Expands Service to LAX

Santa Barbara Airbus has launched expanded service daily to and from Los Angeles International Airport.

The new “express” service will run 18 trips every day from the South Coast, a 20 percent increase from its previous schedule.

“It’s never been easier to LAX,” Airbus CEO Eric Onnen said. “For 18 years, we offered 14 trips daily, and the South Coast has come to rely on that dependable schedule. With the additional trips, now our customers will have even less wait and more convenience to catch a ride.”

During prime-time morning hours, the Airbus Express will depart the South Coast every hour for LAX, with return trips weighed heavily for the afternoon crowd returning to the Santa Barbara area. With the expanded service, Airbus expects to increase ridership from air travelers seeking convenience, comfort and cost savings.

With the summer travel season under way, Santa Barbara Airbus felt it was the right time to offer the additional service. Onnen said.

“LAX is a key portal to the world. Whether one is traveling for fun and adventure, or to see family and friends, using the Airbus Express to LAX is, in the end, much easier and more affordable than flying out of Santa Barbara and dealing with the added cost and hassles of layovers and connections,” he said. “So, this summer, relax and enjoy yourself by letting the Airbus Express handle the hassles.”

It has been an exciting year for Santa Barbara Airbus.It recently celebrated its 27th year of providing quality transportation services for Santa Barbara County and the surrounding area. And, for the first time in 20 years, it has moved into new, more spacious facilities at 750 Technology Drive in Goleta.

“From modest beginnings we have come a long way,” Onnen said, “and we wish to thank the community for its continued support throughout the years.”

