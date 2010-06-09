Santa Barbara Area Man Arrested in 2007 Sexual Assault Case

DNA evidence has led to the arrest of a Santa Barbara area man in a 2007 sexual-assault case.

Jesus Sanchez-Roman, 24, was arrested June 3 on charges of attempted rape, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and sexual battery related charges. Bail was set at $500,000.

On June 7, 2007, a 19-year-old woman walking during the day from downtown to her Mesa home noticed a man following her about a half-block behind, according to Lt. Paul McCaffrey of the Santa Barbara Police Department. The man caught up with the victim at the corner of Montecito and Rancheria streets, near the steps leading to SBCC.

As the woman proceeded up the stairs, the man grabbed the woman from behind and tackled her into bushes. He held her down and punched her in the head. In a news release, McCaffrey said the man committed sexual battery on the victim and said he would rape her. She fought back as the suspect repeatedly slammed her head on the steps.

Another man walked down the steps, and the victim called for help. He ran up the steps to find campus security as the suspect fled.

DNA was recovered and submitted to the California Department of Justice data bank. Initially, the evidence profile did not match an offender on file. The system periodically rechecked the DNA sample as new offenders were added.

In late May, McCaffrey said a match was made on Sanchez-Roman. His DNA was added to the system after an assault conviction in January.

