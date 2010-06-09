Santa Maria Man Arrested in Murder-for-Hire Plot

A Santa Maria man is in the Santa Barbara County Jail on $1 million bail after narcotics detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department arrested him in a murder-for-hire plot.

The investigation began when the Sheriff’s Department learned that 31-year-old Alfonso Garcia Medina of Santa Maria allegedly wanted to hire someone to kill a man who was dating Medina’s estranged wife.

A sheriff’s detective, posing as a “hit man,” met with Medina to discuss and negotiate a plan to murder the intended victim, a 35-year-old Guadalupe resident.

The detective received photographs of the intended victim, along with photos of the man’s home and his vehicles. The suspect also negotiated with the detective an undisclosed price to have the hit carried out.

On Tuesday, detectives arrested Medina and charged him with solicitation to commit murder, a felony.

Medina was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, where he remained Wednesday.

The intended victim has been informed of the plot and the arrest.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.